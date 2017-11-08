Excessive Holiday Music Can Have Psychological Side Effects

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “Jingle All The Way,” way too often.
Everybody likes Christmas music, right? But what if you had to listen to Christmas music all day long, day after day, for weeks?
New studies suggest Christmas music can be psychologically draining, especially for people who work in retail and are exposed to it constantly. Add to that fact that some Christmas music can be downright obnoxious.
The American Psychiatric Association suggests that about 61 percent of people experience stress during the Christmas season.