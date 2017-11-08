Explosive Device Thrown at Police in North County

Top 5 Winter Travel TipsFive valuable tips to help make your winter travel a safer and more pleasant experience.

Travel Guide To The 2017 Thanksgiving Day ParadeIf you're heading for New York City for the world's favorite parade, plan ahead and follow these tips.

Best Natural Hot Springs In The USYellowstone's hot springs are famous, yet notoriously risky, for anyone straying off the designated boardwalk. If you're after "taking the waters," stick to natural hot springs where thermal bathing in mineral waters is safe.

America's 5 Most Haunted PlacesCelebrate Halloween at any of these haunted places in America

America's Best Halloween Attractions In 2017Haunted houses and attractions across the nation step up the fear factor for the Halloween season. Book ahead for the fright of your life.