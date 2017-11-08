Explosive Device Thrown at Police in North County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police are searching for a suspect after he threw an explosive object at them last night.

This happened a little before 8 pm last night in the 6100 block of Page. Police were investigating drug activity when someone threw an object at officers which then exploded. The suspect drove off and was able to escape.

No officers were injured.

Police are looking for a gray 2018 Cadillac Sedan with Illinois license plate number – AE2 8422. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the North County Police Cooperative.

