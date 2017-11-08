Fabbri’s Undergoes Knee Surgery ‘Without Issue’

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that forward Robby Fabbri has undergone surgery on his left knee. His procedure was performed without issue by Dr. Bernard Bach today in Chicago. There is no timetable for Fabbri’s return at this time.
Fabbri originally suffered a torn left ACL on Feb. 4, 2017. Dr. Bach performed surgery on Fabbri’s knee on Feb. 28 in Chicago, and he was cleared to play on July 31. Fabbri then re-injured his knee during 2017 Training Camp before undergoing today’s operation.
Fabbri, 21, has appeared in 123 career regular season games with the Blues, recording 66 points (29 goals, 37 assists) and 52 penalty minutes.