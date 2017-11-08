Man Accused of Throwing Explosives At Police Arrested

WELLSTON (KMOX) — Police in St. Louis County have arrested the man they say threw an explosive device at officers late Tuesday night in Wellston.
The North County Police Cooperative says officers were surveilling Donnie Shepard, whom they believed was involved in a couple of drug transactions. They tried to stop Shepard’s vehicle, but he threw a black object out the window which produced a loud bang and a flash of smoke. They didn’t pursue him.
Police arrested Shepard at his home in unincorporated St. Louis County around 1:30 Wednesday morning, he faces felony weapon and drug charges — officers say they found a felony amount of marijuana in the home. Additional charges are possible pending analysis of the explosive device.
He’s being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $50,000 cash only bond.