Mayor Thanks Voters for Passage of Prop P in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mayor Lyda Krewson says she is thrilled that voters approved a sales tax hike to give money towards first responders in the city of St. Louis.

“I thank the voters of the city of St. Louis. I’m glad that we’ll be able to pay our police officers competitively, so we’ll be able to keep our best officers and attract new officers.”

Mayor Krewson says the law does not go into effect until April 1st so they likely won’t start seeing any of this new money until May at the earliest, possibly June.

