Missouri Company Calls Their Bullet-Resistant Products Bittersweet

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As more and more places need to shield themselves from mass shooters, a Sullivan, Missouri company is doing its part to help.

Executive Wood Products has been providing the government, including the White House, with bullet resistant lecterns and podiums since 1997. Now it’s making ballistic church and courthouse pews, furnishings and even desk inserts. While business is booming, Marketing Director Tina Siebenman admits there’s a dark side to it all.

“What we provide, for the pubic and for the government, is truly a bitter sweet product. However, we feel so proud with what we do and so roud that we can help and serve people,” she says.

Siebenman says Executive Wood currently has 20 employees but will expand to at least 30 within a year.

