Suspect in Custody Following Car Jacking Chase

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One suspect is in custody while another is still at large following a police chase last night.
St. Louis County Police say just before 11 pm last night, officers from Jennings saw a 2013 Lexus that was carjacked out Clayton on Monday.
Officers tried to pull the vehicle over but they say it took off. A chase ensued through North St. Louis City and went about ten minutes. Police say it ended at the intersection of Warne Avenue and Penrose Street when the suspects crashed into another vehicle.
A 28-year old male suspect was arrested. A second suspect was able to get away. He’s described as a black male, between 18 and 20 years old, with a noticeable limp.
Two firearms were recovered from the stolen vehicle.