Low Flu Numbers Mean it’s a Good Time to Vaccinate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Centers for Disease Control says even tho influenza activity is low across the area, don’t forget to get a flu shot.
So far this flu season, 62 confirmed flu cases in St. Louis County, 21 in St. Charles County, 357 in all of Missouri. That’s a relatively slow start.
“It’s a good time to get vaccinated right now so you’ll be protected as our flu season starts to pick up in December, January and February,” says Tom Skinner with the CDC. He says the sooner the better.
“Usually about two weeks after somebody’s vaccinated they’ll be protected,” he says.
Last year’s flu vaccine had only a 20 percent effectiveness rate. But Skinner says this year’s seems much better.