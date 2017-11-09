Prosecutor Seeks Death Penalty In Pregnant Teacher’s Killing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A former middle school pincipal in St. Louis now faces the possiblity of the death penalty in the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney says the murder trial of Cornelius Green is now officially a death penalty case.
The former principal of the Carr Lane Visual and Performing Arts Middle school is accused of hiring a childhood friend from Oklahoma to come to town and kill Jocelyn Peters.
Peters was shot and killed — along with her unborn child — in her Central West End apartment in March of 2016. Peters, a third-grade teacher at the Mann Elementary school, was seven months pregnant, and reprtedly carrying Green’s baby.
The alleged hitman, Phillip Cutler, is said to have talked on the phone with Green just days before the killing, and cellphone records place him in the area at the time of the killing.
The prosecutor also plans to seek the death penalty against the alleged hitman.