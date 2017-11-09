Recruit Military Holds Veteran Job Fair

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Veterans come out of the military with a great work ethic that employers are looking for.

That’s what Adam O’Toole tells us – he’s Director of Military Relations for “Recruit Military” which is having a job fair today at Chaiftz Arena.

“Companies are learning that ‘hey, we can hire this person’. They have attention to detail, they have the work ethic we’re looking for, and they’re also trainable, and they tend to stick around these jobs. When they find an organization at a job fair like this, a lot of veterans tend to stick around longer than your average candidate,” he says.

The job fair is from 11 a-m to 3.

