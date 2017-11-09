Richmond Heights Looks Into Airbnb Complaints

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – Some neighbors in Richmond Heights aren’t happy to find nearby homes turned into crowd-sourced hotels.
After hearing complaints about Airbnb, the city of Richmond Heights sent out a notice in their newsletter that overnight rental services like Airbnb are not allowed in residentially zoned areas.
“The complaints have been many people coming to and from a house, lots of parked cars,” says city manager Amy Hamilton.
She says one person found their neighbor’s home listed on Airbnb and the description said “accommodates up to 10 people,” and didn’t appreciate that.
Hamilton says the city council could change the rules, but hasn’t taken up the issue so far.