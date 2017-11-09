Thankfully They Chose Hockey, But What Are Their Other Career Options?

If Alex Pietrangelo wasn’t quarterbacking the St. Louis Blues power play, he’d probably be coaching third-period gym class. If head coach Mike Yeo was calling line changes from the bench, he’d be out trolling a lake for crappie.

Thankfully, they are sticking to the jobs we know them best for.

For this week’s episode of Freezing The Puck, sponsored by Carrier, we asked the Blues what they’d be doing if they weren’t playing in the National Hockey League.

Watch the full video above for their explanations, and here are their answers:

Jaden Schwartz: Pro golfer

Jake Allen: Golf instructor

Colton Parayko: Pilot

Pietrangelo: Gym teacher

Yeo: Fisherman

Paul Stastny: Tennis player

KMOX and Carrier will share more videos throughout this hockey season, so you can get to know some of your favorite Blues players.

