11 Years Later: Former Officer Talks About Life After Being Shot In Line Of Duty

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – Eleven years ago today, a Belleville police sergeant was shot in the face with a 12-gauge shotgun when trying to take down a double murder suspect.

Jon Brough now spends some of his time doing public speaking engagements, which is where KMOX caught up with him Thursday.

Brough tells KMOX he’s lucky, and beams when talking about his wife Wendy and his five grandkids.

While Brough says he’s thankful to be alive, he does think about what happened to him every day — especially after tragedies like the mass shootings in Las Vegas and at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas last weekend.

“I really feel like things like that are always like a kick in the gut for me,” Brough says.

And when St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder was killed last year, that really affected him.

“Blake got shot in the face, in the head, just like I did. Why is he now gone and why am I still here?”

Brough lost his vision when he was shot and has undergone dozens of surgical procedures, but he says he doesn’t deal with much lingering pain.

The suspect who shot Brough killed himself later that same day.

