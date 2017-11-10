2018 Kentucky Derby Odds and Horses’ Names

The annual Kentucky Derby is still a few months away, but that doesn’t mean strategizing is off limits.
Bovada, an online gambling site, released the odds of the winning horses and their names:
Bolt Doro 7/1
Good Magic 10/1
Hollywood Star 12/1
Mendelssohn 20/1
Montauk 20/1
Free Drop Billy 28/1
Solomini 28/1
Firenze Fire 33/1
St Patrick’s Day 33/1
The Tabulator 33/1
Engage 40/1
Sporting Chance 40/1
Avery Island 50/1
Runaway Ghost 50/1
Lone Sailor 60/1
Bravazo 66/1
Dak Attack 66/1
Enticed 66/1
Nero 66/1
Promises Fulfilled 66/1
Airtouch 85/1
Argosy Fleet 85/1
Flameaway 85/1
Mourinho 85/1
Run Away 85/1
Saxon Warrior 85/1
The 2017 winning horse was Always Dreaming, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, who also rode Animal Kingdom to a win at the 2011 Derby.
The 144th Kentucky Derby will take place at Church Hill Downs on May 4 at 2:30 p.m.