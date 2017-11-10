Adam Wainwright Wins Silver Slugger

UNDATED (AP)- The Silver Slugger awards were announced Thursday by presenting sponsor Louisville Slugger. Winners were selected by major league coaches and managers.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco
First base — Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona
Second base — Daniel Murphy, Washington
Third base — Nolan Arenado, Colorado
Shortstop — Corey Seager, Los Angeles
Outfield — Charlie Blackmon, Colorado
Outfield — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami
Outfield — Marcell Ozuna, Miami
Pitcher — Adam Wainright, St. Louis
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher — Gary Sanchez, New York
First base — Eric Hosmer, Kansas City
Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston
Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland
Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, Cleveland
Outfield — Justin Upton, Los Angeles
Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York
Outfield — George Springer, Houston
Designated hitter — Nelson Cruz, Seattle
