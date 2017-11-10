Adam Wainwright Wins Silver Slugger

Associated Press
UNDATED (AP)- The Silver Slugger awards were announced Thursday by presenting sponsor Louisville Slugger. Winners were selected by major league coaches and managers.

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher — Buster Posey, San Francisco

First base — Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona

Second base — Daniel Murphy, Washington

Third base — Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Shortstop — Corey Seager, Los Angeles

Outfield — Charlie Blackmon, Colorado

Outfield — Giancarlo Stanton, Miami

Outfield — Marcell Ozuna, Miami

Pitcher — Adam Wainright, St. Louis

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher — Gary Sanchez, New York

First base — Eric Hosmer, Kansas City

Second base — Jose Altuve, Houston

Third base — Jose Ramirez, Cleveland

Shortstop — Francisco Lindor, Cleveland

Outfield — Justin Upton, Los Angeles

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York

Outfield — George Springer, Houston

Designated hitter — Nelson Cruz, Seattle

