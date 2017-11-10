Drinking Found to Increase Cancer Risk

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A strong link is found between the amount of alcohol people drink and their cancer risk.
This new position paper from the American Society of Clinical Oncology suggests even light drinking raises a person’s risk of common malignancies, including breast, colon, esophageal and head and neck cancers.
“In general, for men the recommendation is to have no more than two alcoholic drinks per day to keep your cancer risk as low as possible. And for women, no more than one alcoholic drink per day, and to avoid binge drinking if at all possible,” says SLU Care’s Dr. Theresa Schwartz is a breast cancer surgeon at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz says previous studies have found a higher risk of post menopausal breast cancer in women who are heavy drinkers.