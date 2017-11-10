EPA Closer to Making West Lake Decision

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The EPA is getting closer to making a decision on what to do about the radioactive West Lake Landfill. Heather Navarro is Executive Director of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment in St. Louis.

“Our worst fear is that they’re going to, again, say that it should be kept and left there in the flood plain…Not only is it in a flood plain, but it’s in an unlined pit in the flood plain, it’s in a seismic zone. The big concern with radioactive waste is that it becomes un-contained, and it contaminates the ground water and it contaminates the air,” she says.

Navarro says the EPA is expected to reach a decision on the future of West Lake by the end of November. She’s urging the public to contact the EPA and tell them what you want.

