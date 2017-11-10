Illinois Schools to Require Cursive Writing

SPRINGFIELD (KMOX) – Illinois schools will have to teach students cursive writing under a new state law.

Both the House and Senate overrode the governor’s veto of a bill requiring public elementary schools to teach at least one unit of cursive. State Senator Kimberly Lightford says it’s a practical skill students need to learn.

“Cursive writing is important for a marriage license, insurance license, and if young people don’t have a signature, what are we doing here in terms of educating our students,” she says.

Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed the measure in September, calling it an unfunded mandate. The new law takes effect during the 2018-2019 school year.

