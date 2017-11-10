Movie Screening Prompts Sexual Assault Panel Discussion

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A tipping point, that’s what one local advocate for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence is saying about the number of women leveling allegations against politicians, movie moguls, actors and others.

That point was among many discussed last night during a panel discussion following the screening at the Tivoli of the movie ‘By the Light of the Moon’ about a woman struggling to regain her life after being raped.

Susan Kidder, executive director of Safe Connections says generations and generations of women who have been sexually harassed, sexually assaulted and silenced by the fear of not being believed, being blamed, losing jobs, reputations and careers are now empowered by this critical and growing mass of women coming forward. Kidder says these men are being held accountable and facing consequences.

She adds in a statement, “We are encouraged and optimistic that an enduring cultural change is happening – men are stepping up to publicly condemn the conduct of predatory, controlling, power-abusing men.” Kidder adds the key is prevention, affirming in boys and men that healthy masculinity means treating women and girls with respect and as equals.

