Neighbors Say Family of Starved 6-Year-Old Rarely Came Outside

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – “How?” and “Why?” were two top-of-mind questions for those who took part in a prayer vigil in Jerseyville last night (Thurs).
It was in honor of 6-year-old Liam Roberts, who weighed only 17 pounds when he died last week after his parents reportedly starved him as a form of punishment.
One woman said neighbors of the suspects are heart-sick but feel they’re being falsely blamed for doing nothing.
She pointed out the Roberts family rarely came outside and there were no toys in the yard to indicate there were children in the house.
The boy’s father and step-mother are facing charges of first-degree murder.