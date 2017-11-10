Senator Demands Governor Call for Veterans Home Director’s Resignation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – State Senator Jamilah Nasheed says she’s outraged that nothing’s been done to improve conditions at the St. Louis Veterans Home in north county.
She wants the governor to ask for Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Larry Kay’s resignation.
“The least we can do for veterans is get the incompetency out of the department and hold the department accountable. That’s what I’m asking the governor to do. I’m demanding that he call for [Kay’s] resignation,” she says.
Nasheed says the governor has known of problems at the home – missing medication, urine pools under wheelchairs, bed sores and more since March.
She’s started an online petition, available at her website, to encourage action.