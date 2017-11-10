Skimmers Found in St. Peter’s Gas Pumps

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police in St. Peters are reminding residents to be vigilant all the time – even when pumping gas.
They responded to a Mobil gas station in the 400 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive when someone found internal skimmers inside two of the pumps. It’s unclear which pumps specifically were affected, it’s possible they’d been there for a couple of days. Skimmers, which often use wireless technology to relay debit and credit card information, are sometimes difficult to detect.
Police suggest checking to see whether security tape is in place over the pump door before getting gas, and use a pump closer to the building if possible.