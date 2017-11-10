Sugarfire Rolls Out Special Menu Items for Veterans Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Sugarfire Smoke House has added special items to its menu this Veterans Day, honoring those who have served our country.
On Saturday, Sugarfire Winghaven and Sugarfire 44 locations will offer veterans who are dining in their choice of four special menu items dedicated to each military branch.
The choices: “Let Freedom Wing,” “The Hooah,” “The Hooyah,” or “The Oorah.”
Veterans will receive their meal free of charge with a valid Military ID.
Customers who are non-military will be able to order the specials, as well.
Downtown St. Louis also will be horning vets with a Veterans Day 5K and parade Saturday.
The schedule of events is as follows:
Veterans Day 5K
Saturday 11/11, 8:00 am
9:00 am: 5K & 1 Mile begin
10:00 am: Kids Dash begins
10:15 am: Awards Ceremony begins at 10:15 am
10:30 am: Veteran’s Day Ceremony begins
Saturday 11/11, 9:00 am: Parade closures begin
- Parade Assembly begins at Olive between Tucker & Jefferson (Olive to Market southbound toward Tucker).
- Ceremony takes place on Market Street between 13th & 14th – following the finish of the run
- Parade Route is West on Market Street to Union Station at 20th Street
For questions on street closures, contact the St. Louis City Street Department.