Billikens Win Opener Against Seattle

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Aaron Hines scored 18 points, Javon Bess added 17 and St. Louis downed Seattle 62-46 on Friday night in a 2K Classic contest that served as the season opener for both teams.

The Billikens used a 9-0 run, capped by five-straight points from Davell Roby, for an early lead. Jordan Hill made a pair of free throws to pull Seattle within 19-16. St. Louis answered with an 8-0 run, Hill countered with his own 7-0 run, and St. Louis took a 34-27 lead into halftime.

Seattle struggled to shoot to start the second half and went 1 for 9 from the floor, and the Billikens opened a 44-29 advantage with 13:37 remaining. St. Louis made just two more field goals than Seattle (19-17) but was 19 for 27 from the free-throw line to the Redhawks’ six attempts.

Hill, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, had 20 points for Seattle.

