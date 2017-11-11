COGIC Watching for Police Reforms in St. Louis

Brad Choat (Twitter: @choatsnews)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The head of the 6.5 million member Church of God in Christ says the St. Louis economy stands to lose millions of dollars if the denomination decides to find another location for its yearly convention.

Bishop Charles Blake Sr. of Los Angeles hand-delivered a letter to Mayor Lyda Krewson on Friday, with suggestions on how to improve police-community relations.
Among them were police body cameras, subpoena power for the citizens oversight board, and an independent investigation into acts of deadly force by police.

See a copy of the letter by clicking here.

Blake held a news conference on the steps outside city hall afterward, “Movement toward the goals and initiatives outlined above will greatly impact our deliberations as to where we hold conventions in the future.”

Blake said his COGIC group pumped $125 million into the regional economy over the past seven years and figures to generate $36 million with the next two conventions in 2018 and 2019.

Blake’s spokesman said the meeting with the mayor went well, and the bishop is looking forward to seeing results.

Mayor Krewson’s spokesman called the meeting, “very cordial.”

