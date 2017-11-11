“Pets For Vets” in Edwardsville

Filed Under: Illinois Comptroller, Metro East Humane Society, pet adoption, Pets For Vets, Susana Mendoza, veterans

UNDATED (AP/KMOX) — Military veterans in Illinois who adopt a cat or dog Saturday at a designated shelter can skip the adoption fee thanks to the “Pets for Vets” program.

PAWS Chicago and state comptroller Susana Mendoza are offering the Veterans Day program, with the help of several sponsors.

In the St. Louis metro region, the place to go is the Metro-East Humane Society location at 8495 State Route 143 in Edwardsville. They’ll be open 11:30-5:00 pm on Saturday. The phone number is 618-656-4405. The website is mehs.org .

The program is part of “Comptroller’s Critters” begun under late comptroller Judy Baar Topinka. It aims to find adoptive homes for companion animals and reduce state and local animal-control costs.

Sponsors are Fifth Third Bank , Ariel Investments , Bentley’s Pet Stuff , Blue Dog Bakery , Bourbon on Division, Choose Chicago,SP-plus , State Farm , Testa Produce , The John Buck Co. Foundation , and Tradition Gastro Pub and Bar .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen