“Pets For Vets” in Edwardsville

UNDATED (AP/KMOX) — Military veterans in Illinois who adopt a cat or dog Saturday at a designated shelter can skip the adoption fee thanks to the “Pets for Vets” program.
PAWS Chicago and state comptroller Susana Mendoza are offering the Veterans Day program, with the help of several sponsors.
In the St. Louis metro region, the place to go is the Metro-East Humane Society location at 8495 State Route 143 in Edwardsville. They’ll be open 11:30-5:00 pm on Saturday. The phone number is 618-656-4405. The website is mehs.org .
The program is part of “Comptroller’s Critters” begun under late comptroller Judy Baar Topinka. It aims to find adoptive homes for companion animals and reduce state and local animal-control costs.
Sponsors are Fifth Third Bank , Ariel Investments , Bentley’s Pet Stuff , Blue Dog Bakery , Bourbon on Division, Choose Chicago,SP-plus , State Farm , Testa Produce , The John Buck Co. Foundation , and Tradition Gastro Pub and Bar .
