Sister Antona Ebo, Civil Rights Activist Dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Funeral arrangements are pending for a St. Louis nun who became one of the nation’s top civil rights speakers.

Sister Antona Ebo died Saturday at the age of 93.

One of the first African-American women to join the Franciscan Sisters of Mary, Sister Ebo went to Selma Alabama and took part in the historic march after the 1965 Bloody Sunday incident.

She was featured prominently in a 2007 PBS documentary called “Sisters of Selma: Bearing Witness For Change.”

The Missouri History Museum honored Sister Ebo this past July, as part of its “African American Freedom Struggle in Saint Louis” exhibit.

Robert J. Carlson, Archbishop of St. Louis, issued this statement following her death, “I am saddened to hear of the passing of renowned civil rights leader Sister Antona Ebo. We will miss her living example of working for justice in the context of our Catholic faith. I ask that the faithful of the Archdiocese of St. Louis join me in praying for the repose of the soul of Sister Ebo. Her family, friends, and her religious community will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. May her soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed, rest in peace.”

