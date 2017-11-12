Police: Officer Shot Dogs That Attacked Him, Young Girl

WOODSON TERRACE, MO (KMOX)-Woodson Terrace Police say an officer shot two dogs Saturday, as they were attacking him shortly after one of them had bitten a young girl.

Police say that as the officer and an academy recruit approached the home of the dogs’ owner in the 9200 block of Harold, the dog that had bitten the juvenile attacked the officer, biting him severely on the right hand. The second dog then charged the two.

That’s when the officer opened fire. Both dogs survived and, after being treated, were relesed to animal control. The officer and juvenile, were taken to hospitals for treatment.

