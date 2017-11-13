Aldermen Call for City Audit

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A resolution calling for a state audit of St. Louis city government is expected to be introduced this week. Alderman Joe Vaccaro say he and Alderman John Mohammed are co-sponsoring the resolution.
“I actually believe this audit will show that the city is responsible, and if it’s not then let’s find out, because I certainly don’t know the answer,” Vaccaro says.
Vaccaro says one corner he’d like the auditor to look at is the parking division. Look for that resolution to come out on Friday.