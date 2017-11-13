Cortex Innovation Districts Getting National Attention

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We are on the national radar, according to the head of the Cortex Innovation District after two technology giants, Google and Facebook held events there on the same day last week.

And that isn’t the only reason. Cortex president and CEO Dennis Lower says their approach to developing the district and focusing on startups has been methodical and it’s working. Brookings Institute has been following the trend of emerging urban innovation districts around the world and have studied and written about Cortex as a best practice.

“This past spring we had the US conference of mayors task force on urban innovation, 40 different cities from around the US, come visit us for a day and half to see what our model was, how we were doing it, and why we were being successful,” he says.

He says those type of accolades have caught the attention of larger established technology companies. Cortex will celebrate it’s 15th year this week with plans to honor the four founders.

