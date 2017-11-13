Guns n Hoses Comes to Scottrade

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Another sure sign that the holidays are approaching is the annual Guns N Hoses event at the Scottrade Center, and it’s only nine days away!

Promoter Steve Holly says this year’s fundraiser for The Backstoppers will feature 16 bouts including a professional women’s matchup, and four MMA matches, two of which are professional.

“One of them sports a couple of 260 pound fighters, so there will definitely be some boom booms,” he says.

Holly tells Sports on a Sunday Morning that The Backstoppers is now supporting 82 families and 66 children, at a cost of almost $2 million a year.

To get tickets for the November 22nd event go to St. Louis gunsnhoses.com.

