Hunters Check Nearly 95,000 Deer Opening Weekend; Monster Buck Bagged in St. Charles Co.

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Deer hunters who hit their stands this opening weekend harvested about 1,150 less deer compared to opening weekend of firearms season last year.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that hunters harvested 94,977 deer during the opening weekend Nov. 11 and 12. Of the those harvested, 54,027 were antlered bucks, 9,535 were button bucks, and 31,415 were does.

Top harvest counties were Howell with 2,095 deer checked, Franklin with 2,060 and Texas with 1,855.

Hunters checked 96,131 deer during opening weekend in 2016.

The November portion of fall firearms deer seasons continues through Nov. 21. Archery deer season opens again Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2016.

A St. Charles County man bagged the deer of a lifetime, taking down a 39-point buck on Nov. 11.

Tim Phillips had been hunting the “St. Paul giant” for four years, according to his Facebook page.

The buck had 39 points counting the ring hooks, and is estimated to be about 8 years old. Phillips said the official score was roughly 243.

It’s the fourth buck Phillips has harvested in 20 years, KSDK reports.

