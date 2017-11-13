I’m getting old

By Ryan Wrecker
At 34 years old, I’ve reached the point in my life when I know I’m getting old.  You know how I know I’m getting old?

  • I listen to commercials with doctors in them
  • Take a 20 minute walk around the block is enough to make me sore the next day
  • When a storm is coming, I rub my knee because I can feel it in my bones
  • I rant about politics
  • There’s always a layer of dust on the lenses of my glasses
  • Stopped caring about looks years ago
  • Close to trading in my smart phone for a flip phone
  • Cracklin’ Oat Bran is my favorite cereal
  • I’ll get pancakes at McDonalds
  • Sometimes I’ll even wash or re-use ZipLock bags
  • I give out Werther’s Original to kids on Holloween
  • I wake up to go to the bathroom at least once at night
  • I keep a watchful eye out the window so kids getting off the bus leave my front yard away
  • When growing up, I never had a snow day off of school
  • I remember when Trix Cereal resembled actual shapes of fruit
  • Y2k was an actual concern of my childhood
  • When I played video games, you didn’t need to download anything
  • TV entertainment was only a clown throwing a ping-pong ball in a cup
  • Every time I stand up, something ‘pops’
  • “I need to take a moment” is a common phrase
  • There’s Ovaltine in my cabinet
  • I know the taste of powdered milk
  • Most of my hearing is gone
  • Thinking of getting an Alpaca
  • The Coke I drink is in a brown can – you know the stuff that has nothing good in it
  • I’m coming up to renew my AARP membership
  • Still think 1997 was just 10 years ago
  • My cuts don’t heal as fast, if at all
  • I won’t pay more than $14 for a piece of clothing
  • Every video game is called Nintendo, and it’s better that way
  • There’s 100% chance I fall asleep on the couch
  • I buy brand name batteries
  • I notice other peoples lawns for good or bad
  • I keep getting letters in the mail for TV guide
  • All glasses need to have a chain attached to them so I don’t lose them

If I could see 10 years in the future, I can only imagine it will get a lot worse.

I don’t feel young, and if anything about modern day society is true… my feelings dictate reality!

Jarome has some serious sketching sklls

Glad to know I’m not the only one who finds these all over the house

Surprised 4% of people are either liars or have never heard the word before today.

That is the official Wayne’s World couch!

