At 34 years old, I’ve reached the point in my life when I know I’m getting old. You know how I know I’m getting old?
- I listen to commercials with doctors in them
- Take a 20 minute walk around the block is enough to make me sore the next day
- When a storm is coming, I rub my knee because I can feel it in my bones
- I rant about politics
- There’s always a layer of dust on the lenses of my glasses
- Stopped caring about looks years ago
- Close to trading in my smart phone for a flip phone
- Cracklin’ Oat Bran is my favorite cereal
- I’ll get pancakes at McDonalds
- Sometimes I’ll even wash or re-use ZipLock bags
- I give out Werther’s Original to kids on Holloween
- I wake up to go to the bathroom at least once at night
- I keep a watchful eye out the window so kids getting off the bus leave my front yard away
- When growing up, I never had a snow day off of school
- I remember when Trix Cereal resembled actual shapes of fruit
- Y2k was an actual concern of my childhood
- When I played video games, you didn’t need to download anything
- TV entertainment was only a clown throwing a ping-pong ball in a cup
- Every time I stand up, something ‘pops’
- “I need to take a moment” is a common phrase
- There’s Ovaltine in my cabinet
- I know the taste of powdered milk
- Most of my hearing is gone
- Thinking of getting an Alpaca
- The Coke I drink is in a brown can – you know the stuff that has nothing good in it
- I’m coming up to renew my AARP membership
- Still think 1997 was just 10 years ago
- My cuts don’t heal as fast, if at all
- I won’t pay more than $14 for a piece of clothing
- Every video game is called Nintendo, and it’s better that way
- There’s 100% chance I fall asleep on the couch
- I buy brand name batteries
- I notice other peoples lawns for good or bad
- I keep getting letters in the mail for TV guide
- All glasses need to have a chain attached to them so I don’t lose them
If I could see 10 years in the future, I can only imagine it will get a lot worse.
If you want to connect with the show, message me on Twitter @RyanWrecker OR e-mail ryan.wrecker@kmox.com
Now some Tweets…
Still young but could still be a good read
— ATP (@Allthingsprank) November 13, 2017
I don’t feel young, and if anything about modern day society is true… my feelings dictate reality!
Jarome came through! Great photo of producer @SayHeyMike – is @chrabe next? pic.twitter.com/cuDHu7k9x8
— Ryan Wrecker (@RyanWrecker) November 10, 2017
Jarome has some serious sketching sklls
I find these all over the house… everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Olg5ZQT38Z
— Ryan Wrecker (@RyanWrecker) November 8, 2017
Glad to know I’m not the only one who finds these all over the house
Cucumber… the vegetable. Do you say:
— Ryan Wrecker (@RyanWrecker) November 8, 2017
Surprised 4% of people are either liars or have never heard the word before today.
Going to be posting photos soon from the #nrhof pic.twitter.com/II1BDLgZjn
— Ryan Wrecker (@RyanWrecker) November 3, 2017
That is the official Wayne’s World couch!