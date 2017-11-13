At 34 years old, I’ve reached the point in my life when I know I’m getting old. You know how I know I’m getting old?

I listen to commercials with doctors in them

Take a 20 minute walk around the block is enough to make me sore the next day

When a storm is coming, I rub my knee because I can feel it in my bones

I rant about politics

There’s always a layer of dust on the lenses of my glasses

Stopped caring about looks years ago

Close to trading in my smart phone for a flip phone

Cracklin’ Oat Bran is my favorite cereal

I’ll get pancakes at McDonalds

Sometimes I’ll even wash or re-use ZipLock bags

I give out Werther’s Original to kids on Holloween

I wake up to go to the bathroom at least once at night

I keep a watchful eye out the window so kids getting off the bus leave my front yard away

When growing up, I never had a snow day off of school

I remember when Trix Cereal resembled actual shapes of fruit

Y2k was an actual concern of my childhood

When I played video games, you didn’t need to download anything

TV entertainment was only a clown throwing a ping-pong ball in a cup

Every time I stand up, something ‘pops’

“I need to take a moment” is a common phrase

There’s Ovaltine in my cabinet

I know the taste of powdered milk

Most of my hearing is gone

Thinking of getting an Alpaca

The Coke I drink is in a brown can – you know the stuff that has nothing good in it

I’m coming up to renew my AARP membership

Still think 1997 was just 10 years ago

My cuts don’t heal as fast, if at all

I won’t pay more than $14 for a piece of clothing

Every video game is called Nintendo, and it’s better that way

There’s 100% chance I fall asleep on the couch

I buy brand name batteries

I notice other peoples lawns for good or bad

I keep getting letters in the mail for TV guide

All glasses need to have a chain attached to them so I don’t lose them

If I could see 10 years in the future, I can only imagine it will get a lot worse.

Now some Tweets…

Still young but could still be a good read

I don't feel young, and if anything about modern day society is true… my feelings dictate reality!

Jarome has some serious sketching sklls

Glad to know I'm not the only one who finds these all over the house

Surprised 4% of people are either liars or have never heard the word before today.

