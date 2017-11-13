Listen To Win Tickets To Blues vs. Wild

Filed Under: St. Louis Blues

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs Minnesota Wild

Contest Ends: Friday, November 17, 2017

Listen the Mark Reardon Show on KMOX all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the St. Louis Blues take on the Minnesota Wild at Scottrade Center on Saturday, November 25, 2017, at 7 p.m.

After the turkey has been eaten and your Black Friday shopping is done, spend your Thanksgiving weekend at Scottrade Center. It’s a weekend of hockey as the Blues take on the Nashville Predators on Friday, November 24th and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 25th.

For more ticket information, go to stlouisblues.com/tickets.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, November 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

 

 

