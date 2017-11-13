Listen To Win Tickets To Frankie Valli

Win: A pair of tickets to see Frankie Valli in concert

Contest Ends: Friday, November 17, 2017

Listen the Charlie Brennan Show on KMOX all week and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Frankie Valli in concert at the Family Arena on Thursday, November 30th.

Oh, what a story. Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of the Four Seasons, is hotter than ever in the 21st century. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group, such classic songs as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” are all the rage all over again. With the play in its twelfth blockbuster year on Broadway, and five other casts performing Jersey Boys nightly from Las Vegas to London, the real Frankie Valli is also packing venues around the world.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, November 17, 2017. Read the official contest rules.