Man Pleads Not Guilty in 2 Lake Ozark RV Park Deaths

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX/AP) — A man accused of killing two people and injuring a third at a Lake Ozark RV park has pleaded not guilty.

KRCG-TV reports 58-year-old Gary L. Sweet entered the plea Monday in Miller County Court. His next court date was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Sweet is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Sheri and James Parker last week at the Riverview RV Park in Lake Ozark.

He is also charged with first-degree assault and several counts of armed criminal action.

Authorities say Sweet was recently been evicted from the park.

Online court records don’t show that Sweet has an attorney.

