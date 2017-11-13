MoDOT Reminds Drivers to Move Over for Emergency Vehicles

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Federal and state transportation officials are using this week to remind motorists about the “Move Over” law, designed to save the lives of police and emergency responders.
MoDOT spokesperson Linda Wilson-Horn says Monday kicks off the Federal Highway Administration’s 2nd Annual Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week.
“People are doing a better job, but it’s a good chance for people to remind people we’re going into the heavy travel week going into Thanksgiving, so if you see emergency responders on the side of the road, just remember to slow down and try to give them as much space as you can,” she says.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roadway fatalities have actually risen more than 6 percent during each of the past two years.
Nationwide, traffic incidents are the number one killer of police officers and EMS responders.