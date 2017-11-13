SCCC Holds Insurance Help Seminar

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Charles Community College wants to make sure you have health insurance and don’t get hit with a fine.

It could be confusing to sign up this year, says SCCC professor Paul Roesler, because you used to be able to sign up on healthcare.gov up through the first half of January, but not under the new administration. Then again, the new president could also change that.

“There is a fine if you don’t have it, and it’s supposed to go up this year. Obama enforced that fine. If you didn’t have insurance, you had to pay a fine. Trump has made noises that he wouldn’t, but I don’t know how he could not,” he says.

St. Charles Community College is holding one-on-one events this month to help people navigate the sign-up process. Some students there, Roesler says, buy insurance on the exchange but others may qualify for medicaid. Still others might find they can stay on their parents insurance for longer.

The next events are Tuesday and Wednesday November 14th and 15th at St. Charles Community College in Cottleville.

