STL City/County Monday: Four Murders in Less Than 8 Hours

Filed Under: Hillsdale, homicide, police, St. Louis, St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Police in St. Louis City and County are investigating four murders that happened within the span of about eight hours Monday.

Two women were shot at 14th and Salisbury in the city just before 1:00 Monday afternoon, one of the women was killed and the other was listed in stable condition.

Hillsdale police found a man shot to death around 4:15 p.m. in an alley in the 6600 block of St. Louis Avenue, no word on who he is or who might have shot him.

A man was shot and killed just before 6:00 at Arlington and Lillian, police won’t say who he is and aren’t saying whether there are any suspects.

Another man was shot and killed at North Taylor and Lee shortly around 8:45 p.m., no further information was released on that incident either.

