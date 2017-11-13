Taylor Swift Announces Stop at Dome on 2018 Stadium Tour

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Taylor Swift has announced 2018 stadium tour dates, and St. Louis’ Dome makes the cut.
The tour will kick off May 8 in Arizona and see stops in Nashville, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Houston, as well as the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
Swift’s stadium tour announcement comes just days after the release of her sixth studio album, Reputation.
Tickets for the North American leg will go on-sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 13. For more information on pre-sale tickets, visit TaylorSwift.com.
See the full tour itinerary below:
5/8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
5/12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
5/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
5/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
5/25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
6/2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
6/30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
7/7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
7/10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
7/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
7/17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
7/21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
7/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
8/4 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto, ON
8/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
8/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
8/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
8/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
8/28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
9/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
9/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
9/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
9/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
9/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
9/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
10/6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium