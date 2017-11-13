Taylor Swift Announces Stop at Dome on 2018 Stadium Tour

Filed Under: downtown St. Louis, stadium tour, Taylor Swift, The Dome

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Taylor Swift has announced 2018 stadium tour dates, and St. Louis’ Dome makes the cut.

The tour will kick off May 8 in Arizona and see stops in Nashville, Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Houston, as well as the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Swift’s stadium tour announcement comes just days after the release of her sixth studio album, Reputation.

Tickets for the North American leg will go on-sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 13. For more information on pre-sale tickets, visit TaylorSwift.com.

See the full tour itinerary below:

5/8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
5/12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
5/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
5/22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
5/25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
6/2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
6/30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
7/7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
7/10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
7/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
7/17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
7/21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
7/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
8/4 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto, ON
8/7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
8/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
8/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
8/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
8/25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
8/28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
9/1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
9/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
9/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
9/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
9/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
9/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
10/6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen