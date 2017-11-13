Use the Holidays to Get Healthy, Doctors Say

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The battle of the bulge continues in both Missouri and Illinois.
The adult obesity rate is 34 percent in Missouri and 31 percent in Illinois. That means 33 percent of Missourians are overweight, and in Illinois it’s 35 percent.
“This isn’t a cosmetic thing, this is something that could deeply effect one’s physical health as well as quality of life,” says Dr. Griffin Rodgers.
Rodgers is the director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
“The take home message is you should start using the holiday season to create a healthy eating plan and trying to engage in more physical activity, something you can stick with going into the new year,” he says.