American Heart Association Redefines High Blood Pressure

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology are redefining high blood pressure. The change means almost half the US qualifies for the condition, the leading cause of heart disease.

Dr. Michael Lim is a cardiologist at SLU-Care and SSM SLU Hospital says this means high blood pressure should be treated earlier at 130 over 80 rather than 140 or 90. He expects many men to continue their habit of delaying doctor’s appointments.

“The human body is really optimistic about, ‘I’m doing okay, I’m doing okay, I’ve made it this far’, and then the denial starts kicking in because sometimes doing the right thing is really hard,” he says.

However Dr. Lim says the new high blood pressure recommendation does not mean medication. He says reducing your salt intake and increasing your intake of fruits and veggies and exercising will help many bring those numbers down.

