Authorities: Woman Dies After Falling From Tree Stand

Associated Press
DOOLITTLE, Mo. (AP) — Phelps County authorities say a 45-year-old woman died after apparently falling from a tree stand while hunting.

Coroner Andy Davis identified the woman as 45-year-old Mary Eaton, of Herculaneum.

OzarksFirst reports Eaton was found dead Sunday evening on U.S. Forest Service land.

Davis says Eaton had hunted in Phelps County for the past several years.

Sheriff’s Detective George Arnold said there were no signs of foul play.

