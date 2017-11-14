Bill Gates Pledges $50 Million to Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Bill Gates says he’s giving $50 million to help fight Alzheimer’s disease. The Microsoft co-founder says that the donation to the Dementia Discovery Fund is personal and not through his charitable foundation.

President of the Greater Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Stacey Tew-Lovasz, says because the disease can’t be prevented, treated or slowed down, even greater donations are needed across the world.

“It’s great news to have another champion, especially one of Bill Gates’ standing, and quite honestly, capability. In the fight against Alzheimer’s, it’s a game changer,” she says.

She says strides have been made in detection and screening. There are 110,000 Alzheimer’s patients in Missouri and 220,000 in Illinois, but Tew-Lovasz says consider that for each patient, there are three caregivers.

The London-based private fund is backed by government, charities and pharmaceutical firms and seeks new treatments for the progressive, irreversible neurological disease.