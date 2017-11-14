Blues Assign Beau Bennett To Chicago Wolves

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has assigned forward Beau Bennett to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Chicago Wolves.

Bennett, 25, has dressed in six games for the Blues this season. The 6’2, 195-pound forward has also appeared in five games for the Wolves, posting three points (one goal, two assists) and six penalty minutes. A native of Gardena, California, Bennett was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 1, 2017.

The Blues did not announce a corresponding move to replace Bennet’s spot on the 23-man roster.

St. Louis’ next game is on Thursday, in Edmonton at 8 p.m.

