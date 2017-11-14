Cardinals Shortstop Finishes 2nd In Rookie of the Year Award

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong was voted as the NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, behind the unanimous victor Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong’s 25 home runs, the most by any NL shortstop, still got him 15 second-place and 11 second-place votes from the panel of 30 total voters.

This offseason DeJong is finding an unconventional way of improving his game, from a scientific perspective.

CBS New York followed DeJong on his trip to a chemistry lab at Long Island University Post, to work with Dr. Lawrence Rocks – the world-renowned scientist. DeJong has a degree in biochemistry from Illinois State University.

They tested the affects of temperature on a baseball and found the ideal home-run sweet spot.

The data show that the baseball’s bounce increases with temperature – but only up to a point. Around 80 degrees, it starts to decline – resulting in a bell curve for a graph showing temperature on the X axis and bounce height on the Y axis.

That data showed the best temperature range is between 68 and 75 degrees.

“It’s the excitement; the camaraderie, and you won’t find that anywhere else,” Rocks said. “How many people cheer when a doctor is writing a prescription?”

“We definitely raised some more questions that need to be answered, so, it never ends,” DeJong said.

