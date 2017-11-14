Dream Home Charities Looking for Holiday Donations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Metro-East group is in dire need of donations for its sixth-annual holiday season giveaway for the less fortunate.
Sherry Gilleland with Dream Home Charities in Wood River is looking for blankets, coats, and much more.
“Non perishable food items, pet supplies and food, new unwrapped toys, personal care items, box fans, art supplies, cleaning supplies, flashlights, batteries,” she says.
Volunteers are hoping to fill two semi-trailers with donations to be given out December 2nd.
Gilleland says last year at this time, they almost had one trailer completely filled. Right now, they only have about 20 boxes of items.
Find more details on the “Dream Home Charities” Facebook page.