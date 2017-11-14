Ferguson Consent Decree Moves Forward with New Hire

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two big steps in the implementation of the Ferguson Consent Decree are taking place this week, and the first will be taken tonight.

That’s when the city council is expected to approve a contract hiring Natashia Tidwell of Boston to officially take over as the leader of the independent monitoring team. Mayor James Knowles says as an attorney and former police officer, Tidwell will bring the law enforcement and theoretical sides together.

“She really has a great ridge for helping us be progressive in how the police department responds to things and how we make sure that we police based on 21st century policing principals, but also understanding what it’s like to be a police officer,” he says.

Then tomorrow night, the Justice Department will be holding a question and answer session so residents can weigh in on the status of the reforms under the decree.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook