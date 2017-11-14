Mizzou Police Department Sends Inappropriate Tweet Comparing Basketball Game To ‘Homicide’

Filed Under: basketball, Columbia, criminal, Missouri, Mizzou, original tweet, photo, Police department, screenshot, Twitter
COLUMBIA, MO - JANUARY 03: General view during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri Tigers on January 3, 2012 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – During the Mizzou basketball game against Wagner College a tweet was sent from the official twitter handle of the University of Missouri Police Department Twitter account, comparing the Tigers’ lopsided victory Monday night to a “homicide.”

Related story: Missouri Dominates Wagner, 99-55

A screenshot of the original tweet was captured by Jacob Bogage, which reads: “Okay but can we talk about how @MizzouHoops is so good it’s criminal? About to be a homicide at Mizzou Arena #MIZ”

The police department also replied to a tweet from the university’s official Twitter account, and said: “of course we are kidding… no homicide. Just pure talent.”

The original tweet has been deleted, but you can still see some of the reaction other Twitter users had:

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen