Mizzou Police Department Sends Inappropriate Tweet Comparing Basketball Game To ‘Homicide’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – During the Mizzou basketball game against Wagner College a tweet was sent from the official twitter handle of the University of Missouri Police Department Twitter account, comparing the Tigers’ lopsided victory Monday night to a “homicide.”
Related story: Missouri Dominates Wagner, 99-55
A screenshot of the original tweet was captured by Jacob Bogage, which reads: “Okay but can we talk about how @MizzouHoops is so good it’s criminal? About to be a homicide at Mizzou Arena #MIZ”
The police department also replied to a tweet from the university’s official Twitter account, and said: “of course we are kidding… no homicide. Just pure talent.”
The original tweet has been deleted, but you can still see some of the reaction other Twitter users had: