Mizzou Police Department Sends Inappropriate Tweet Comparing Basketball Game To ‘Homicide’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – During the Mizzou basketball game against Wagner College a tweet was sent from the official twitter handle of the University of Missouri Police Department Twitter account, comparing the Tigers’ lopsided victory Monday night to a “homicide.”

A screenshot of the original tweet was captured by Jacob Bogage, which reads: “Okay but can we talk about how @MizzouHoops is so good it’s criminal? About to be a homicide at Mizzou Arena #MIZ”

Just to recap: @MUPDpolice tweeted about a “homocide” at Mizzou Arena in reference to a basketball game. Here are the screenshots. pic.twitter.com/8LMG4aMfTe — ((( Jacob Bogage ))) (@jacobbogage) November 14, 2017

The police department also replied to a tweet from the university’s official Twitter account, and said: “of course we are kidding… no homicide. Just pure talent.”

😂 of course we are kidding… no homicide. Just pure talent — MU Police (@MUPDpolice) November 14, 2017

The original tweet has been deleted, but you can still see some of the reaction other Twitter users had:

Somebody's gonna lose their access to the mupd Twitter account. I tweet that and they put the arena on lock down. — Alex (@mx1alex) November 14, 2017

